Among the new releases from ECC Editions for February we find the deluxe edition of Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, the excellent story perpetrated by Daniel Warren Johnson now in large format

You asked for it and here it is! The Serie Corpses has reached the highest positions on Netflix and we want to invite you to discover the original comic. In this news bulletin all the details of the arrival of this science fiction police thriller to our DC catalog. An unpublished story in Spain, written by Si Spencer and drawn by Dean Ormston, Phil Winslade, Meghan Hetrick y Tula Lotay.

If video games are your thing, you can’t miss the start of the miniseries Suicide Squad: Destroy Arkham Asylum, just in time for the release of the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League video game. Following in the wake of Batman/Fortnite: Point cero o Batman: Gotham Knights – City of Goldeach installment of the project will include a code that will allow you to unlock exclusive content in your game of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Another legendary group, the Titans, is about to return to the front lines of the DC Universe. The special one Tales of the Titans will give you the keys to enter one of the most anticipated titles of The Dawn of DC. In the hardcover volumes section, we recover (and claim!) The Flintstones of Mark Russell, Steve Pugh y Rick Leonardias well as The house at the end of the earthof Simon Revelstroke y Richard Corben.

At ECC Manga we bring you, among other releases, a new installment of the hit The Apothecary Diaries, whose first volume has just arrived in stores. In Kodomo, prominence for Sonic.