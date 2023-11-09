Giorgia Meloni and Christine Lagarde

ECB, Lagarde sends a clear message to Italy. The Frankfurt Bulletin

The Bce returns to thrash Italy and the government Melons. There is no good news for our country from the bulletin of the European Central Bank. In Italia – reads the note from the ECB – it spread rises more than in other European countries and to weigh, among other factors, are also the news on the measures contained in Maneuver 2024. In the Eurozone, the yields of ten-year government bonds, explains the ECB, “have generally moved in line with long-term risk-free rates. During the period in question the variations in differentials on government bonds were very limited, with the exception of the Italian differentialwhich it is to some extent expandedprobably as a result of idiosyncratic factors linked, among other things, to the news regarding the fiscal measures provided for by the national budget law”.

Read also: Macron wants Draghi to lead the EU. And get rid of Lagarde from the ECB

Read also: Banks, the tax on extra profits is a crazy flop: MPS is also on the run

On October 25th, we read more generally, the weighted average return for the GDP of ten-year government bonds in the euro area – reports Adnkronos – it is placed around 3.5%, approximately 25 basis points above the level recorded at the beginning of the period under review. The interest rate increases established by the ECB in recent months “continue to be transmitted vigorously to financing conditions, increasingly slowing down demand and therefore contributing to the reduction of inflation”, continues the Frankfurt institute. The governing council, we read in the document, “is determined to ensure the timely return of inflation to the 2% target in the medium term” and “based on the current assessment, it believes that rates are at levels that, if maintained for a sufficiently long periodwill make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to target.”

Subscribe to the newsletter