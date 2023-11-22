ECB, Lagarde: “Inflation will rise again, this is not the time to claim victory”

“This is not the time to declare victory”, indeed we find ourselves in a phase in which we must be “attentive and concentrated” on the risks of an inflation persistent. For this reason, “our future decisions will ensure that our policy rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary.” In short, the President of the Bce seems to rule out a softening of monetary policy, at least not in the short term.

“We will have to remain vigilant until we have clear evidence that the conditions for a sustainable return exist of inflation to our objective” he explains at an event in Germany, adding that future decisions are precisely for this reason subordinated to the incoming data. Which means, he clarifies, that “we will be able to intervene again if we find increasing risks of failure to achieve our objective of inflation”.

After the inflationary shock, the Lagarde recalls that central banks have carried out “a major policy adjustment”. And in fact inflationary pressures are “easing”. But, he adds, “there is still a long way to go” as “our monetary policy is in a phase where we must pay attention to the different forces that influence inflation, but always focusing on our mandate of price stability“.

Lagarde argues that now is the time to “pay attention to the different forces that influence inflation: the reabsorption of past energy shocks, the strength of the transmission of monetary policythe dynamics of salary and the evolution of inflation expectations. And we must remain focused on bringing inflation back towards our target without reaching premature conclusions based on short-term developments.”

True that the effects of energy and supply chain shocks on inflation are “now easing”, but Lagarde reveals that “we expect that overall inflation starts to rise again slightly in the coming months, mainly due to some base effects”. “However – he adds – we should see a further weakening of overall inflationary pressures”.

As for monetary policy, the president of Bce reiterates: “We had to forcefully tighten monetary policy to align demand with supply and keep inflation expectations anchored as inflation soared. This policy adjustment was quickly reflected in financing conditions. But its impact maximum inflation – this is his forecast – will manifest itself only with a certain delay and, given the unprecedented scope and speed of our tightening, there is a certain uncertainty as to how strong this effect will be”.

For this reason, “we have maintained interest rates at current levels. Based on our current assessment, we believe that the key interest rates of the Bce are at levels which, if maintained for a sufficiently long period – he states – will contribute substantially to promptly bringing inflation back to our medium-term objective”.

