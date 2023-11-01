If there is something that distinguishes the eating habits of Spaniards from those of other Mediterranean countries, it is the schedules. But we may have something to gain by advancing our caloric intake, or at least that’s the result of two recent studies.

Experiment with food. Specialists have long observed that snacking or even eating dinner shortly before going to bed was linked to higher levels of overweight and obesity. Two studies recently published in the journal Cell Metabolism have investigated the reason for this relationship.

“Previous studies (…) had shown that late meals are associated with an increased risk of obesity, body fat and inability to lose weight. We wanted to understand why,” Frank Scheer, professor, explained in a press release. at Harvard Medical School and co-author of one of the studies.

Hunger. And both teams are pointing in the same direction: the key is the hunger we feel. The first of the studies was carried out with 30 participants who underwent controlled diets, identical in caloric value but varying in terms of time (a “loaded” diet in the mornings and the other “loaded” in the afternoons).

Although there were variations in weight loss between the two groups, the group that consumed more calories during dinner and fewer in the morning was the one that reported more hunger.

Variables clave. The feeling of satiety and hunger are regulated by two hormones, leptin and ghrelin respectively. The second study, in which Scheer took part, took a group of 16 patients and analyzed the effect of feeding schedules based on the patients’ sleep schedules. Among other variables, they studied the presence of these hormones in the blood of the participants.

change the dream. Instead of changing the caloric balance of the meals, what this team altered was the schedule in which they were consumed. The participants had the same menus for the three meals of the day, four hours apart.

In addition to leptin and ghrelin levels, the researchers analyzed the energy consumption of each participant through indirect calorimetry, a technique that is based on the study of the oxygen that each body consumes and the carbon dioxide it produces. The researchers even analyzed the adipose tissue of some of the participants to study variations in it.

Meals in the laboratory. One of the problems that researchers in the field of nutrition face is the extreme variability of our diets. The nutrients we consume depend on the products we consume, the size of the portion and the preparation.

Scheer’s is a “laboratory” experiment, not because it was strictly conducted in one, but because the researchers created a controlled environment: all participants ate the same thing. Since meal times were set relative to sleep times, the latter was also a factor that the researchers had to control.

Quantifiable effects. The results of the experiment confirmed differences in the levels of ghrelin and, especially, those of leptin between the two groups, which explains the greater feeling of hunger described in the other study.

Beyond hunger, when analyzing energy consumption, the researchers found that participants in the delayed eating group burned calories at a lower rate. As if that were not enough, the study of adipose tissues also showed a greater tendency towards fat accumulation in this group.

Good diet, bad habits? Customs and customs do not arise out of nowhere, and although it is true that in Spain people eat lunch and dinner later than usual, dinners are usually lighter. It cannot be concluded, therefore, that eating and dining late are always bad options, but it is possible to gain health by having some meals earlier in the day. In addition to avoiding the dreaded nighttime assault on the refrigerator, of course.

