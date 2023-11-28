Easyjet returns to profit after three years of losses, but geopolitical tensions put the current quarter at risk

The British airline Easyjet returned to profit in the 2022/2023 financial year after three years of losses following the pandemic. Net profit was £324 million compared to the previous year’s loss of £169 million.

The British carrier, which has benefited from a year of strong demand for trips e advance reservations, said geopolitical instability will weigh on the current quarter. In recent months, European airlines have recorded very positive results, but the war in the Middle Eastthe high prices of fuel for aircraft and the threat of recession have scaled back their outlook, and some investors have warned that profits may have peaked.

