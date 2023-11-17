Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s MWZ offers a few easter eggs and curiosities that you can’t miss. Today we tell you everything you need to know about the “You can pet the dog” trophy or achievement and how to get a hellhound as a companion.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s zombies mode has opened the door to a large number of options within open world games. The classic formula of the saga meets DMZ to add different variants, but there are things that do not change… like the easter eggs.

Today we come to help you so that you can solve one of the most particular challenges of this MWZ and at the same time get the achievement or trophy “You can pet the dog”. In this guide we tell you step by step how to obtain it and provide images so that everything is clear to you.

How to get the “You can pet the dog” trophy in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 zombies mode

Zombie mode hellhounds are back Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, but in order to caress one we will have to perform a kind of ritual that many do not know. The first thing you should keep in mind is that this trophy cannot be obtained by killing these enemies.

Instead, the first task to complete is to obtain an elusive and not very common item: “Chunk of meat”. This item can be obtained by killing zombies, who will drop it when they die. However, it is much harder to see than ammunition or armor plates.

Additionally, it is not collected automatically, so you will have to be very attentive and record the zombies you have dispatched. Our advice to achieve this more easily is that go to an extraction point and start killing enemies. Once the maelstrom passes, search the place.

According to our experience, The more “Meat Chunks” you get, the better. Another note is that it doesn’t matter what threat level you are at, even at the lowest this item can appear, so don’t worry about that.

Once you have a few “Chunks of meat” it’s time to do the most complicated part: look for a hellish doghouse. These are points of interest that are NOT marked on the map until you pass near one.

It’s no use looking for icons on the map until you’re near one. When you find the booth you will see a plume of smoke coming out and a structure on fire. In addition, it will be marked on the map with a special icon with the face of a hellhound inside a little house.

Our advice is to be patient, because In each game they appear in different locations. So grab a vehicle and patrol the map until you get lucky. We have only encountered three in about 15 games.

When you find the booth, approach it until you can interact with it. Now you can transfer the “Meat Chunks” from your backpack to the booth. You can deliver up to a maximum of four and when you do… Boom, a hellish companion will appear.

And this challenge allows you to get a zombie dog as a companion (ours was called “Bronquitas”). He is a powerful ally, as he is much faster than the converted zombies and much fiercer.

But wait, the last thing is still missing. When there are no zombies around you can stand in front of the dog to pet him. This way you will unlock the trophy or achievement and you will have completed this curious easter egg 100%. Ready to face the challenge?

Use: Some players claim that not all kennels allow the accompanying dog, only those with certain dog names. In our experience, the first one we saw worked for us. Try your luck by throwing in as many pieces of meat as you can.

So that’s all. We hope we have helped you. You can always take a look at other guides such as how to get Armory unlocks faster in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 or how to get the “Stopper” trophy within the campaign.