Suara.com – The East Java Regional Police deployed 3,276 joint personnel to guard the Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium area on Thursday (16/11/2023). On Thursday, the final match in Group A of the U-17 World Cup will be held between the Indonesian national team and the Moroccan national team.

A security scheme is being prepared to ensure audience comfort and smooth running.

“The stadium security number is 2,886 consisting of the TNI and Polri, then the regional government (Pemda) and related stakeholders,” said Head of the East Java Police Operations Bureau, Police Commissioner Puji Santoso in Surabaya City, Wednesday (15/11/2023).

Then, he said, the remaining 349 personnel were deployed to secure the location of the shuttle bus stop to the match location.

There are at least six shuttle bus stop locations that are open to accommodate passengers, namely Tandes Motor Vehicle Testing (PKB), Benowo Terminal, Osowilangun Terminal, Joyoboyo Intermodal Terminal (TIJ), City Hall, and Ciputra World.

Supervision there is carried out by the police, TNI and the Surabaya City Civil Service Police Unit (Satpol PP).

“The troops are to secure the route at the location of the bus going to GBT, then at the location of the hotels,” he said.

Puji explained that monitoring at the departure point was to prevent unscrupulous supporters from carrying prohibited items, such as preventing supporters from bringing alcohol and without tickets.

Meanwhile, regarding the return flow, Puji said that the East Java Regional Police had coordinated with the Surabaya City Transportation Department (Dishub) and the committee at the stadium to create a scheme to anticipate the buildup of supporters.

This is because, he said, a buildup of spectators has the potential to appear at the end of the match.

“We are coordinating with the parties there, so signs will be made or perhaps the buses used by supporters will have their respective destinations written on them,” he said.

Puji added that the police and TNI are also ready to provide transportation assistance to transport passengers from the GBT stadium to the initial departure point.

“We have prepared 25 vehicles from the TNI and Polri,” he said.

He hopes that the match between “Young Garuda” and Morocco, which is also the deciding match, can run safely.

“Hopefully everything will run smoothly tomorrow during the match,” said Puji. (Between)