For a few days now, Europe has been closely monitoring the possible eruption of a volcano on Icelandic soil. The earth tremors experienced in the area since the end of October number in the tens of thousands, which led the authorities to declare a state of alert a few days ago. The volcano has not yet erupted but it has not given any signs of relaxation either.

Cracks and more tremors. The numerous earthquakes are beginning to have their effects on Icelandic geography. More specifically, in the Reykjanes peninsula, the area where the underground river of magma that is causing the movements is located.

In Grindavik, the population evacuated a few days ago due to the risk derived from the possible eruption, the cracks that emerged after the earthquakes split roads and streets. Geological studies also indicate how surface land has been shifting in the region.

Recovering animals and belongings. The inhabitants of the area are still waiting, yes, the authorities have allowed the inhabitants of Grindavik to approach their homes to save their pets and to recover some belongings.

Uncertainty. The threat of an eruption is still valid but it does not materialize either, which means that uncertainty continues to be the dominant tone. Although the intensity of the seismic movements has decreased slightly in recent days, the authorities are still on alert for an eruption that they believe will occur in the coming days.

Uncertainty not only encompasses when, but also where. The underground magma dam or “river” extends for about 15 kilometers, part of it under the sea. This means that experts have only a rough idea of ​​where it might come to the surface.

This dam is located, geologists calculate, at a depth of just under one kilometer and the intrusion of magma that feeds it occurs, according to data provided yesterday by the Icelandic meteorological agency, at a rate of about 75 cubic meters per second.

Little threat to aviation. Since the eruption of the Eyjafjallajökull volcano, it is difficult to think about eruptions of this type without bringing to mind the aerial chaos experienced in much of Europe in the spring of that year. Fortunately, there are no indications that the situation will be repeated, according to local authorities.

“While the possibility of a disruption in air traffic cannot be completely ruled out, scientists consider this an unlikely scenario,” they explain from the Visit Island tourism portal. “Typically, the impact of volcanic eruptions is confined to specific, localized areas. Notably, previous eruptions in the area have not impacted flights to or from the country.”

32 active volcanoes. A country, Iceland, marked by its geology. Located between two tectonic plates, the country has important not only volcanic but also hydrothermal activity. The Nordic country has more than a hundred volcanoes, many of them spread across 32 active systems.

It is this volcanic nature that gives the country its characteristic landscape and one of the main tourist attractions of the island. It is also the source of major headaches, as happened in 2010 when volcanic ash paralyzed a significant part of world aviation. And as is happening now, on a smaller scale, forcing numerous Icelanders to flee their homes due to the threat of a new eruption.

Image | Fagradalsfjall volcano. Drumstick21 / Vertical movement on the ground. Iceland Meteorological Office.