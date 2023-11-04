loading…

Earthquake victims treated in hospital in Nepal. Photo/AP

KATHMANDU – An earthquake rocked Nepal and killed 128 people. This news was revealed by local government officials on Friday evening (3/11/2023).

Nepal’s National Seismological Center initially measured the earthquake at 6.4 on the Richter scale (SR), but the United States Geological Survey estimated the earthquake at 5.6 on the Richter scale.

The German Geoscience Research Center said the earthquake measured 5.7 on the Richter scale. Meanwhile, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC) reported an earthquake measuring 6 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Jajarkot, a hilly area with a population of around 190,000 people living in scattered villages.

Local authorities said they had not been able to contact areas closest to the epicenter.

Roads to the town closest to the epicenter, Ramidanda, were blocked by landslides, slowing rescue efforts. Helicopters and ground troops have been deployed to assist with the rescue mission.

The earthquake, which occurred almost midnight local time, was felt in the Indian capital, New Delhi, hundreds of miles away.

This incident occurred almost a year after the earthquake on November 9, 2022 hit Nepal, killing six people and injuring 12 others in the Doti district.

(she)