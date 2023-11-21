Changpeng Zhao announced his resignation as CEO of Binance this Tuesday. The Canadian businessman of Chinese origin leaves the executive direction of the cryptocurrency exchange biggest in the world by volume after a complex legal battle in the United States. “I made mistakes and I must take responsibility,” said in a statement published in X.

Richard Teng, who served as Binance’s global head of markets, has been appointed as the firm’s new CEO, replacing Zhao. Changes in the executive structure take immediate effect.

Developing.