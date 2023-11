“There was an exceptional situation at the time,” says Robert Shenouda, lawyer for the farmer. There were several matters going on in the private sphere, which meant that the farmer had too much on his mind. “You could have set up a direct debit for all installments,” the judge says to the farmer, who explains why he opted for manual transfer: “There are several accounts from which I make payments. At the time of payment I decide with which account can do that.”