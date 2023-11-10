Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said on Thursday that he would dissolve parliament and that there would be early elections on March 10. The decision is due to the recent resignation of Prime Minister António Costa, announced on Tuesday after he discovered that he was being investigated for corruption as part of an investigation into alleged bribes linked to lithium mining in the country.

Costa, who is 62 years old and secretary of the Portuguese Socialist Party, had been in office since 2015. He had won the last elections in 2022: in that case too they had been early elections, decided after his government and the left-wing parties that supported it they had not agreed on the budget law. Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said that parliament will be dissolved after November 29, the day on which the final text of the budget law for 2024 will have to be voted on.