When you take a look at yet another WRC-licensed game, complete with the exact same font the sport has used for the past three decades, you might well wonder why anyone cares about EA Sports WRC anymore. But if you’re done with the official rally game – you’re not alone – then believe us when we say you should give it another shot.

For the first time, a WRC game has been built based on the Dirt Rally series. If we’re honest, Dirt has eaten the official WRC game by the skin of its teeth in recent years. But now forces have been joined. The details, the controls from Dirt Rally and the different surfaces that actually feel different: it goes on and on. Whether you drive with a controller or a racing wheel: the asphalt, gravel and snow feel shockingly realistic.

Even driving like an old granny is cool

For our first adventure in EA Sports WRC, we find ourselves in wintery conditions somewhere in the mountains around Monaco. Yep, a stage of the legendary Monte Carlo Rally. We’ll start slowly. It feels strange to enjoy driving extra slowly, but we still catch ourselves doing it. We are seconds slower than the competition, but have fun for two.

Okay, enough laughing, let’s see if we can pick up some speed. For this we of course take the highest class of contemporary rallying: the Rally1 cars. In this case we enter the GR Yaris Rally1. We quickly notice that these hybrid rally cars are perhaps the easiest to drive despite their alarming speed. The ease with which they handle a bend helps.

Photo: © EA Sports

Photo: © EA Sports

Photo: © EA Sports

Photo: © EA Sports

Photo: © EA Sports

Photo: © EA Sports

If you really want a heart-pounding experience, select a Group B rally car (preferably the Audi Sport Quattro S1) and try to die in the winter rally test in Sweden. Other historic rally cars also work less well, but that is precisely the goal. An Impreza from Colin McRae also provides quite a romp, although you will be more likely to tame this car than the four-wheel drive Audi.

Real world rally stages

This WRC game also has the best rally stages in the history of the game, because they have taken the environments from the real world. It may be strange that they never used the real stages before, but we don’t care about that now. The eye for detail is phenomenal. The routes wind through vast landscapes and perfectly reflect the challenges that real rally drivers face.

Also read: Fanatec WRC steering wheel is for rally drivers

You also quickly feel like a real driver. The rally paths are sometimes so narrow that you forget to breathe. In addition, the stages are longer than ever in a rally game. A thirty kilometer route tests your focus and is, unfortunately often, a good demonstration of the crash software. Yes, it’s frustrating to start the stage over and over again and not have a ‘flashback’ button, but in the end, this is where you learn the most.

Become team boss of your own rally team

The new WRC game also follows the path taken by the F1 game series. In career mode you are not only a driver, but also a team boss. This way you can hire and fire employees, manage your finances and plan the rallies you want to participate in. In everything you do, you will be assisted by a guide named Keith. We suspect Keith is related to Thomas Shelby.

For the more daring ones, you can even build your own WRC car. The builder is a nice addition to the game, but it is quite limited. You can’t build a Frankenstein car with the front bumper of a Fiesta and the headlights of an i20N. The parts come from non-existent brands. You can, however, customize the car very specifically.

In addition to the career mode, you can race against others online and you can compete in individual championships in the WRC, WRC2 and Junior WRC. There is also a section called ‘Moments’. Here you are put in a time machine and you go back to a true rally. For example, we raced with a beat-up Subaru Legacy from ‘a Scottish driver’ during the 1992 Rally of Finland. Wonderful, that nostalgia.

Final verdict from EA Sports WRC

It sounds crazy, but the official license creates an unfair prejudice for this game. The recreation of the main rally class is so brilliant. The presence of real WRC cars is a welcome one, but the way in which the combination of car-surface conditions is simulated deserves much more than the ‘official WRC game’ tag. Whether you are a rally enthusiast or not: don’t let this game pass you by.