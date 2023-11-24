After 2 decades, the WRC franchise, inspired by the World Rally Championship, returns to Codemasters in what was always considered an inevitable clash. The context seemed appropriate, since the British company is going through a great moment since it was acquired by Electronic Arts, and that means that there are more resources to make most of the ideas that arise for each title come true. However, it seems that the hazing was harsh and the result is bittersweet.

Video: EA Sports WRC – Reveal Trailer

Rally games have always been there, with their challenge and explosiveness

Rally video games have been present in the video game industry for many years and, although they belong to a niche that is unlikely to grow, they are known for the explosiveness of their handling, their attention to the tracks and natural environments, and the care of every detail that contributes to realism. My story with this variant of the genre began with V-Rally 2 and its impressive introduction that made me leave Gran Turismo 2 (but not Ridge Racer Type 4), passing through the once great IP of the late Colin McRae (created by Codemasters), some deliveries of WRC under other developers such as Kylotonn to end DiRT. In any case, the experience has been compact, to the point and not at all pretentious, as well as well accomplished and sufficient.

Select your favorite rally vehicle and race

Codemasters and the world rally championship meet again

EA Sports WRC debuted a few days ago and during this period I have been able to try everything that the first installment of the franchise under the command of Codemasters offers, so first let’s talk about what stands out.

Being an officially licensed game, EA Sports WRC has everything you can expect as a rally fan, and if it is for content, I do not doubt that it is close to perfection as the most complete game in the history of the franchise. We have more than 70 rally cars available with a selection of classics and the most spectacular recent models; Rally cars always look great and in this installment they look incredible.

The Guanajuato rally is also here

In terms of tracks, the World Rally Championship in its different categories considers short, medium and long sections on concrete, dirt and snow circuits. In this installment of WRC there are hundreds of kilometers of tracks divided into variants across 17 locations (including Mexico and Chile), with the longest covering up to 30 kilometers, something that was possible with the change of graphics engine to Unreal Engine that left aside the home engine created by Codemasters. This results in very well-made realistic scenarios, although their beauty remains as a photo to remember for reasons that I will mention later. For now it’s about reviewing the positive.

For game modes, we don’t stop either: EA Sports WRC offers enough options, starting with the traditional time trial mode so that you can familiarize yourself with the cars, tracks and improve your times. If you want pure realism, you can start with the world championship in the categories you prefer, all with real teams, cars and drivers. There’s also a mode to relive historic world championship events, and you can build your own championship or dive right into the rally scene with career mode, which is the most extensive option.

All WRC competitions are here and are free to choose

Career mode, like a coin, has two sides. Its proposal gives you control of an entire team, decision making, car modifications with extensive customization possibilities and upgrade trees, plans for the entire season, budget management and more. Good news is that we can create your own team and rider with co-driver. Likewise, it is possible to start with the Junior WRC, WRC 2 and WRC series, the highest category. Until then, everything is fine.

The jewel in the crown, as it should be in a racing simulator, is the playability, realism and control response. If you are a casual player, I have bad news for you: EA Sports WRC is not for you, at least not initially, because Codemasters decided that it would maintain the essence of one of its most difficult video games, DiRT Rally 2.0, and integrate it into this new franchise. WRC is not easy because driving requires concentration, skill and punctual attention to the co-driver’s instructions. Fortunately, and this in order not to alienate new generations of players who could approach the game, a school mode is included that is very well explained and executed where you will learn everything necessary to drive correctly.

The rally is not Formula 1, and it has nothing to do with other racing simulators, it is a separate beast. Here you do not compete against others in a race to see who comes first, it is about doing the best route in the shortest time possible by reviewing the times of the competitors in front of you. Learning is essential and the information comes from the data on the screen and also from experience, something necessary because what are you going to do with your tires on a mixed circuit with dirt and frozen portions, like Monte Carlo?

Time to repair your driving disaster.

The playability and control in EA Sports WRC are the highest point of this installment, since the sensitivity of the controls and their response are almost perfect and merciless: a mistake throws you into a ravine or leaves you crashed against a tree. The rally requires attention to the customization of the vehicle, according to the conditions of the course and this is correctly transferred to the gaming experience, something that is most notable in the grip of the tires, the movements of the vehicle, the skids and its stability. These elements will tell you, in the most intuitive way possible, if the decisions you made are appropriate or if you need to make changes or pay more attention to the school… of course, the other is your responsibility.

The PS5 version deserves special mention, which was the one I used for this review, as the DualSense reacts to any detail on the road, while the brakes, accelerator and speed changes reach a new level of realism thanks to the technology. Adaptive triggers feel in your hands the same way they would feel with your feet.

The details are also a pro in this installment. From the design of the rally cars to the lighting according to the weather conditions, the slightest scratch or almost catastrophic damage that will make your beautiful vehicle at the start of the race so ugly is key. Also notable are the details such as the dust that is raised, the impact of rain on the windshield and the pulverized snow after passing at high speed.

The particle effects are well done

EA Sports WRC can go from good to mediocre in a short time

After the praise you will wonder where is the bitterness? Well, let’s go in parts.

The first complaint I have about EA Sports WRC is its career mode proposal, because at first it is interesting and immersive, but they made the terrible decision of limiting the player to allowing them to choose a single action per week. I must say, on a personal level, that this is not new, as I experienced it in NBA 2K’s career mode, where you must decide whether to play the game, simulate it, review strategies or talk to your players… in short, everything spends points of action.

Here it tries to be the same, but it is poorly designed and worse executed. You take one action per week, which may be running in test races or championship races, or you make decisions regarding your team, the design of the vehicle, or carrying out other tasks. However, you start with the pressure of having a benefactor (sponsor) and the detail is that your decisions are positive on the one hand but negative on the other. You may decide to rush to prove to your boss that the project is worth it, but the wear and tear caused is costly and he or she will likely be upset about the budget expense. You may decide to attend to equipment and vehicle issues because the damage caused requires time to repair within the game’s cycle of days and weeks, but that will upset your sponsor because he wanted to see you race. In the end, you always look bad and it is not an attractive proposition in terms of immersion.

It is a shame that the scenarios do not respond to the passage of vehicles

Then come visual problems. The first has to do with the difference between the scenarios and the action of the vehicle. Unfortunately, there is no right combination between the two; What happens is that the environments are spectacular, but they don’t feel alive and the whole time it seems that you are running in a very realistic and spectacular photograph, but it doesn’t fully react to what is happening on the road. The details in the nearby parts, both the nature and the populated sections, the houses and the fans, are of poor quality and it was disappointing to see that some portions of snow in mixed sections looked like a white paint coating.

The reaction of the road to the passing of the rally vehicles and everything that happens there, such as the raising of dust, snow, water, the roughness of the terrain and so on, is limited to the space occupied by the car and what the system estimates as to their movements, but the same cannot be said for the rest of the stage. For example: after a skid that takes you a little off the road—something unexpected—you would expect that part of the terrain to deform, but that is not the case. I understand that it is not a multi-million dollar franchise and that its budgetary and development resources are not the same but, damn, I expected something better in the middle of 2023 and more so on current generation consoles.

A bittersweet debut, but its high points are worth it

Finally, and my biggest problem with EA Sports WRC is in performance, because even with post-launch updates, the late loading of visual elements persists. Furthermore, that is nothing compared to the stuttering that is experienced at moments when you reach greater speed, and even more so if they are sections where there are many elements on the screen. The feeling of speed in a rally game is a dropper because the straights are the least and just when you have the opportunity to enjoy it, the dramatic instability in the frame rate per second ruins it.

EA Sports WRC: a debut that was overdue, but with solid foundations

EA Sports WRC is the first of its kind and although the result is bittersweet, it has solid foundations that could take the franchise to a better level. The heritage of Colin McRae’s installments is there, Codemasters was guardian of it for 2 decades and, of course, there is a vote of confidence for what they will do in future editions. Unfortunately, this debut is not what was expected and amounts to a blip after a period of good results in its racing game releases. EA Sports WRC is not unplayable, nor a disaster, but it is far from great, although there is room for improvement with the passage of time and updates, so perhaps you could consider it for later.