EA Sports FC Futures is EA SPORTS’ global plan to invest in local community football, with the aim of increasing the passion for the game in everyone, and not just through the video game, now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series The project, inaugurated yesterday in the Piedmontese capital, aims to offer 35 children – reported by the Municipality of Turin – free access to a weekly course at the FDS Spazio Talent Soccer sports centre, part of the Juventus Academy network, which will accompany the entire 2023/24 football season, and then conclude with a 4-week Summer Camp.

The launch event also recorded the presence of the Juventus champion Federico Chiesa whoin the role of FC ambassador, gave the children present the opportunity to interact with it. “It is a privilege for EA Sports FC to dedicate this program in memory of Gianluca Vialli. The Juventus flag has already been immortalized as a Hero in millions of matches played in EA Sports FC. Today the celebration of his achievements and his memory extends from the virtual field to the real one, ” said James SalmonSenior Director Brand di EA Sports FC.

