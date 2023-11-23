EA Sports FC 24 is determined to be the most complete soccer video game. It already has the UEFA Champions, Europa and Conference League, as well as the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana, in addition to local tournaments. Well, this does not stop there because the maximum European competition of nations will also come to the Electronic Arts game.

Video: REVIEW – EA Sports FC 24

When will EURO 2024 come to EA Sports FC 24?

Through a statement and publications on its official channels, EA Sports announced that the UEFA EURO 2024 will come to EA Sports FC 24, The European Fair will be held in Germany from June 14 to July 14so it is expected that the content of the competition will reach the video game a few weeks before, as happened with the World Cup Qatar 2022 in last year’s edition. Likewise, it was confirmed that all EURO 2024 content will arrive for free through an update.

UEFA EURO 2024 is at the Club. Take the trophy home this summer. Play now and receive a permanent UEFA EURO 2024 player in your Ultimate Team starting in December. More information: https://t.co/FCSJzJ0y5Y pic.twitter.com/FEWLdHvRSH — EA SPORTS FC LATAM (@easportsfclatam) November 23, 2023

EURO 2024 is the last tournament taken away from Konami’s soccer franchise

The arrival of EURO 2024 marks a new partnership between the EA Sports franchise and UEFA, in addition to representing a new victory over its former competitor Pro Evolution Soccer, currently known as eFootball.

In case you don’t remember, EURO 2020 was an exclusive tournament of PES 2020 but the pandemic delayed it to 2021 and it was also included in the eFootball PES 2021 edition. However, the years showed changes in Konami’s IP and the European competition It is the last tournament that has been taken away from them.

In this way, EA Sports FC 24 stands as the most complete football delivery to date with the EURO 2024 update that will reach all console versions.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: All the FIFA covers (and their curses)

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News