A new update comes to EA Sports FC 24. Ultimate Team receives Pundit Picks that adds a new program of featured players on a monthly basis. We tell you all the details:

With this new feature, players of the most popular EA Sports FC 24 mode will be able to access a single monthly improvement with which to enhance their staff even more and in a new way.

This is how EA Sports FC 24 Pundit Picks work

Now, what are Pundit Picks… Well, it is a new player program that allows access to a monthly Ultimate Team upgrade to a player chosen by an expert from the Premier League and LALIGA EA SPORTS.

Some of Sky Sports and DAZN experts will establish who these Pundit Pick arebut it is important to note that this is not an award like Player of the Match or Player of the Month, but rather all kinds of merits are recognized here.

EA Sports highlights that Pundits Picks can be selected for their good performance in a specific match, for their overall performance during a series of matches or even for their media impact in the eyes of these experts.

For the moment it will be the Sky Sports commentator, Jamie Carragher, who will select the first Pundit Pick from among the players who participated in the eleventh day of the Premier League, but it has already been announced that the first LALIGA Pundit Pick will be in December.

To get this featured player of the month you will have to wait 2 or 3 days after the broadcast by accessing an SBC or Squad Building Challenge in which it is included.

You can also take a look at the 24 best LaLiga players according to their averages or ratings in EA Sports FC 24. Remember that the game is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC y Nintendo Switch.