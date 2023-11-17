With the new promotion called FC Pro Live, a footballer has been added to objectives that is completely mandatory.

The FC Pro Live squad finally is available in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. These articles, of which we already know how much and when they will improve, will attract all eyes during the next week, before the next event arrives, which is already leaked and has an incredible card design. The theme team has arrived packed with content who will have to live with some elements that arrived during the Triple Threat promotion.

As the best example of this we have the Staff Challengeswhere the RTTK Improvement or Vanguardista 84+ and Bacha RTTK, among other SCBs, have now been added letter from Lozano FC Pro Live and two challenges that help us achieve envelopes cheaply.

Furthermore, in the objectives section A footballer has been added who every year has the perfect conditions to act at the top of the attack together with another striker. Since this time his special version has arrived earlier, his attributes are not as high and we can get it for free, so it’s an opportunity we can’t miss.

Diogo Jota FC Pro Live is completely mandatory

To get the Liverpool footballer just We have to complete 4 missions that are actually quite simple, because they do not force us to play with nationalities or minor leagues in our squad. Before continuing and talking about the player as such and his statistics, we are going to explain what we should do in each of these objectives and what rewards we will achieve.

Score 10 goals in Squad Battles (min. amateur), Rivals or UT Champions. As reward we will get a unique two player pack 80+.Score at least 2 goals per game in 3 games other than Squad Battles (min. amateur), Rivals or UT Champions. As reward we will get a unique two player pack 81+.Assist in 5 goals with a player from Portugal in Squad Battles (min. amateur), Rivals or UT Champions. As reward we will get a single player pack 83+.Win 8 games with 3 Premier League players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (min. amateur), Rivals or UT Champions. As reward we will get a unique two player pack 83+.

At the end of these missions, which as you see they give us pretty good envelopes, we will now have Diogo Jota ready to join our club. The Portuguese footballer is the perfect definition of second striker and brings together all the qualities to offer a great performance there.

Has 4 stars for filigree, 5 for bad leg, he is very agile and his quality shot is perfect to prove it again and again from the front of the area. Additionally, you can play both DC as from EIgiving versatility and offering buenos links.

The only downside to this letter is that It is not linked to any competitive playerit is simply a nod to the Portuguese player, who has even appeared in face-to-face tournaments, which shows that he is an Ultimate Team star. Although it will not help us for long, this letter can be tremendously useful for these weeks and it is probably the best there has been so far in objectives.

