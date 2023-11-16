From today until next December 16 we will be able to complete the German midfielder.

Join the conversation

Tomorrow we will say goodbye The Triple Threatwho will give up their promotional template throne to another event that will debut in Ultimate Team. The FC Pro Live will be in charge of starring next week, and although they are not yet available, the first names have already been leaked and we know how much and when they will improve. However, until that happens, we still have lots of content to enjoy.

In addition to the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution we have many Template Challengessuch as the new RTTK Improvement or Vanguardista 84+, Bacha RTTK, an End of an Era player who has achieved a very negative record in the history of Ultimate Team and the special version of Krieger.

All this was joined a few minutes ago by a new POTM, this time the one from the Bundesliga. This morning it was leaked that Wirtz had declared himself the winner of the vote despite having rivals that would have offered better performance in Ultimate Team. However, it is fair to say that the German’s letter It’s better than we expected, although we don’t know if it’s better than it is worth it..

Is Wirtz SBC worth completing?

To get the Leverkusen footballer we will have to deliver a single template with a player with 86+ valuation, a german player y 83 overall rating. The reality is that these requirements are not excessive at all, which means that its price is quite low, about 24,000 coins on all platforms.

This alone already gives us a clue that this player’s performance is not going to be the best far from it. Despite the good dribbling and passing of him, his improvement in pace and shot (which has been quite high) is not enough to give it the necessary level to be present in current teams. In fact, We wouldn’t even recommend it as a revulsive.

In the only sense in which this letter can be useful to us is as an average to deliver in future SBCs. Its price is about 5,000 coins more than the cheapest average 87 on the market, and with delivering an 86 the cards around it do not have to be of a very high rating. If you have Any player with that non-transferable repeated average, this is a very good place to use it and climb a little achieving an 87.

In the rest of the situations We don’t think it’s recommended at all. It’s a shame that another of the candidates didn’t come out, because practically all of them were betterand not even the links that this player has with his team’s defense, one of the best in all of Ultimate Team, are reason enough to use it.

Join the conversation