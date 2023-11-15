In a few days this season pass will disappear, so we would have to reach this decision now where we will get the best player of the act.

Join the conversation

The week of The Triple Threat will end this Friday, thus ending its debut en Ultimate Team. During this event A lot of content has been included in EA Sports FC 24such as the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution and many Squad Challenges such as three new improvementsthe first is the challenge that gives us an envelope with three 84+ cards, the 77+ Improvement and the new RTTK or Vanguardist 84+ Improvement.

Besides, we have been able to get footballers in the SBCs like Bacha RTTK, an End of an Era player who has achieved a very negative record in the history of Ultimate Team and the special version of Krieger.

Much of this content will disappear with the arrival of the new professional team, the FC Pro Live, of which the first names have already been leaked. The same will happen in 7 days with the season pass, which we have to be finishing and, as a consequence, we will have to make the toughest choice, player choice Level 19 Background.

Which player to choose at level 19 of the season pass?

This time we will not have to make this determination at the last level of the pass, but in the penultimate. Before reaching level 20, they await us Iwobi, Witsel y Karsdorp so that we can choose one of them to add it to our club. Each one serves to close a series of three players that They share nationality in three different leaguesbut beyond the chemistry that these can provide us, it is necessary talk about your statistics.

Maybe for each user there is a better option for personal reasonsbut we are going to simply talk about what offers better gaming performance, which is the one we are going to choose. Therefore, this article must be taken for what it is, a guide and advice that is not necessary to follow to the letter.

Iwobi

For us it is the worst option of the three and we explain why. Although it has three possible positions (MD, ED and MC), his defense prevents him from acting as a pure midfielder, so he can only occupy the right wing. With it, we will have a extreme with 4 skills and 3 bad legswith a dribble that is much worse than it appears on the letter (84 agility and 81 balance) and with a shot in which With a final score of 77 it will be very difficult for us to score in some situations.

It is true that not everything in your letter is bad, it has a very good rhythma section of quite interesting passes and a extraordinary physique to play on the side. Besides, his PlayStyle+ Long passes It can help us with moving the ball over long distances. Even so, we believe that it is the player no one should pickespecially considering those we gave up.

Karsdorp

The Dutch full-back keeps the silver medal even though it is a letter that we find highly recommended. Karsdorp meets all the requirements that we can ask of a great side: He is quite fast, he has a good pass for his position, his dribbling is not bad (although with 78 agility and balance it is worse than it looks) and a defense and a physique that make him a very accomplished player. Besides, his PlayStyle+ Threaded Pass It makes a lot of sense for a full-back, so it suits him very well.

Despite all this, and its versatility (LD, CAD, MD y ED), your links are not the best and He lacks a little more in all the statistics to really stand out. If by some chance it is very good for your team you can take it without fear, because we are sure that it will fulfillbut when push comes to shove no one will choose Karsdorp as their trusted right back, so stays on the second step.

Witsel

Our great favorite for this election, without any doubt, is Witsel. The Belgian It doesn’t have a single negative point, which makes it a safe bet, as we are going to show you below. Starting with the characteristics of the letter, its links are very good Thanks to his league and his team (on top of the other elections, the rest of the LaLiga players have been the best), he has 3 stars of filigree, but 4 of bad leg and their work rates low in attack and high in defense They make him perfect for what his function will be.

Because with a solid 80s beata very secondary shot (but in which his 87 penalties), and incredible 95 short pass and length of 89, a brutal defense and a very differential physique, Witsel meets all the conditions to take advantage of his secondary DFC position (can also be MC). To this we still have to add their 1’86 tall and his Aerial Game PlayStyle+very useful for tall soccer players.

Saving the distance, this Background player is the closest thing we can get to Virgil van Dijk, and not selecting him in this pick seems truly crazy to us. We do not see a single weak point and We are convinced that he can compete for the center position in most cards. that are used in the equipment, and all this at cost 0.

Join the conversation