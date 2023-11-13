Yesterday this new Evolution was introduced, which allows you to increase the statistics of many cards regardless of their position on the field.

Join the conversation

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team is having as reference this week the letters of the Triple Threata promotion that has debuted this year, just as it will the one that will arrive immediately after, the FC Pro Live event. In turn, these two innovative themes are accompanied by content we are already more accustomed tolike the season pass of the objectives section.

Furthermore, the Template Challenges section mixes all these new features with some of the SBCs that we see every year. As an example of each one we have, respectively, the first Pundit Picks card in history and the basic Hero Upgrade, which was added yesterday.

Just yesterday we found a new in the Evolutions categorya new type called Triple Threat Attacker. This can be applied to any player no position requirement, but the increasing attributes are more suitable for cards that move around the offensive zone of the field. Cuesta 50,000 coinsso it is necessary to think carefully if we are going to want to activate it and, if so, what are the best options to get the most out of it.

Best cards for Triple Threat Attacker evolution

This Evolution is made up of 2 levelswhich grants both increases in the attributes of the card it improves, as well as new PlayStyles. As we have said, this specific evolution it is not freeso the question we must ask ourselves with each of the options that we are going to show you, which are the best in our opinion, is If we would pay 50,000 coins for them.

Pogba

The French takes many years away from the level it once reached both in real life and in Ultimate Team. At the moment he is suspended and cannot play with Juventus, so we can discard any special cards of yours. With this improvement he becomes a midfielder with little rhythm, but with unique combination of dribbling and physical power. If you are fans of the player or need his links, it may be the best asset we have to use Pogba this year.

Ferran Torres

The FC Barcelona forward is a usual of evolutions. We have already been able to include him in quite a few and now he is present again. Without standing out much in any quality, he is an attacker very complete that offers good performance as well as versatility. We don’t see it as a bad option, but the reality is that We highly doubt that it justifies the 50,000 coins that it would be difficult for us to get it.

Bühl

With the first and only top girl Things are starting to get serious. Your league may not be the most used, but it has a good nationality and a great club and has remarkable pace, a top shot and dribble and a combo of 4 stars of filigree and bad leg who finishes completing his letter. We probably won’t see many people using Bühl, but We consider it to be one of the best options which we can opt for.

Gnabry

If we look for a link similar to Bühl’s, but in the Bundesliga, we have Gnabry. Bayern’s right wing year after year has as its great hit its rhythmbut with this evolution it surpasses the barrier of 85 and close to 90 in shooting and dribbling. For us, it is still not a viable option for the band, but we believe so would give good performance as a forward as long as we accompany him with another player with more speed.

Szoboszla

He top 1 of this evolution is for the Hungarian Liverpool player. From the beginning of EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team we all saw that the MCO had a lot of potentialand so far this is the way to get more juice out of your menu. With improvement, he becomes a footballer who borders on 90 in rhythm, ritual, passing and dribbling and which brings together some of the best PlayStyles in the game, including the Golden style of play Set piece.

For us, this is one of the only cards that justifies the 50,000 coins what this Evolution costs, so it not only seems to us the Better optionsino one of the only viable ones.

Join the conversation