This club is going through a great moment of form in real life and it is reflected in the improved versions that its players are receiving.

Tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. The Triple Threat they will terminate their debut en Ultimate Team to give way to another promotion that will appear for the first time in history in this game mode, the FC Pro Live, of which the first names have already been leaked and of which we already know how much and when they will improve. However, until that happens, we still have lots of content to enjoy.

In addition to the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution we have many Template Challengessuch as the new RTTK Improvement or Vanguardista 84+, Bacha RTTK, an End of an Era player who has achieved a very negative record in the history of Ultimate Team and the special version of Krieger.

All this helps us improve our teamwhich after all is the Ultimate Team goal. With this in mind, we usually recommend players to you, and this time we bring you a somewhat different proposal. It is a defensive line made up of players who play for the same club, so giving it chemistry is not going to be complicated at all. Furthermore, the equipment in question is quite fashionable in real life, so with them We will give a touch of charisma to our staff.

Bayern Leverkusen’s defensive line

Before talking about each specific card, we want to clarify that what we mean by one of the best defenses in the game is the block that form. If we look for the back line of other teams There are always one or two players who come up short.but with Leverkusen everyone is up to par. Although there are better centre-backs and better full-backs in other clubs, Nowhere are we going to find four of this level together.

Starting from the sides, we have Grimaldo on the left side. The Spanish player has had a spectacular start to the season with which you have already won dos IF. This one that we show you is the second, and it brings together everything we can ask of a player of his position. He is fast, with good offensive qualities, among which his 87 shot power and long shotand quite compliant behind, although physically he is somewhat weak.

Something similar happens with the right side, Frimpong. This player, who could have become the new POTM of the Bundesliga, has a letter extremely fast and agilebut with deficiencies in the physical and defensive aspect. It will help us a lot in attackbut we need to be very careful with him in defense and avoid melee to get all the juice out of it.

The central pair is probably the best we can get for its price. On one side we have RTTK emphasiswhich has already received the corresponding improvements and has become a authentic animal that stands out in every way. The quality of this central defender reaches such a point that even his pass (with 91 short pass and 87 long pass) it’s extraordinary.

And if the Ecuadorian’s letter is surprising, that of Kossounou is not left behind. The Ivory Coast central It was introduced yesterday in Ultimate Team and has become the definitive piece to shore up this defense. With an incredible physical presence (1’91 tall), a good rhythm and a very top defense and physique, this footballer guarantees us a good performance for a fairly low price (58,000 coins on console and 45,000 on PC).

With these four cards we will have a defense almost entirely of chemistry by itself that will give us a lot of joy, although it is true that Its price of 308,000 coins on console and 247,000 on PC seems a bit excessive to us.

Despite this, if you want to try a theme team and get to know within the game those footballers who They are performing so well in Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen, this is a fun idea that won’t cause you to despair while playing.

