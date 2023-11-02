The game’s own official account has shared the different options we have to choose from now on our favorite player of the month in the English league.

There is very little left for the first team of the Centurions disappear from the envelopes and Ultimate Team after having left us a lot of content. In it objectives section we have a free and practically mandatory Centurion player and a new season pass; while in the Evolutions We have the Centuriones All-Camper, the most powerful to date, another that is pioneering and can create a precedent and the Centuriones Sniper Evolution.

Furthermore, in the Staff Challenges, we can find the first Showdowns of the game and an SBC gives us a Mega Pack at a very low cost. They will be joined by LaLiga’s second POTM and two others who continue with open voting. We are referring to that of Serie A and that of the Premier Leagueof which the candidates for best player of the month.

These are the candidates to be the October POTM of the Premier League

The official video game account has been in charge of sharing with her followers the name of the 6 players who are eligible for this award next to the link to cast votes. This time, we have options to 3 unique gold players and 3 common gold players.

Regarding the latter, none of them seem to have any real options to achieve the special letter that corresponds to this award even though we believe that They wouldn’t be bad cards for the price they would have. Douglas Luiz already has an IF which has received a very big improvement, Mbeumo has good base attributes that show some potential and Pedro Neto is one of the best options for one of the Evolutions active.

However, the other 3 cards belong to another categoryespecially one of them. Declan Rice could achieve a version very similar to his Trailblazer, so it would be the second SBC in English. For its part, Romero already has an IF that, although it is true that falls short of its pacehas good defense and good physique (in addition to a link top para Son). The problem for these two players is that the third alternative is Salah, and here the debate ends.

Beyond his performance in real life, the Egyptian is having a start of the year in Ultimate Team within the reach of very few and a POTM of his would serve to crown him. We believe that, by far, it is the most interesting of all and it would seem very strange to us if the video game community did not support this player quite strongly, so we would say that We can almost assume that he will be the winner.

