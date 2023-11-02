The game’s official account has shared the different options we have to vote from now on.

It’s not long before the first team of the Centurions no longer available in sachets and leaves after having left us a lot of content. In it objectives section we have a free and practically mandatory Centurion player and a new season pass; while in the Evolutions We have the Centuriones All-Camper, the most powerful to date, another that is pioneering and can create a precedent and the Centuriones Sniper Evolution.

Furthermore, in the Staff Challenges, we can find the first Showdowns of the game and an SBC gives us a Mega Pack at a very low cost. They will be joined by LaLiga’s second POTM, but this He is not the only Player of the month that we will see soonbecause the candidates to receive the October version of this award at the A league and voting has been opened.

These are the candidates to be the October POTM of Serie A

The finest who deserved a nomination. Back your choice for October’s @SerieA Player of the Month: https://t.co/zlHNqO0KXy#FC24 pic.twitter.com/AuI99mBCY3 — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) November 2, 2023

The official video game account has been in charge of sharing with her followers the name of the 6 players who are eligible for this award next to the link to cast votes. This time, we have options to 3 unique gold players, 2 common gold and even 1 silver.

Starting with the least interesting, we have those in the bottom row. So much Soulé and Orsolini should improve a lot so that they would attract attention, leaving Pulisic as the only option with potential. The American already has considerable pace and dribblingso if they increase a little and you receive a good shooting upgrade, can measure up to low-cost equipment.

However, the most interesting thing is in the top row. Of the three, possibly the worst is Lautaro, who despite being the one with the most average performance always leaves something to be desired on the playing field. After him we would place Bremera center that many users used at the beginning of the game and that with an improved version it could be a very interesting option for defenses that need their links.

Finally, Our favorite option and the one we have voted for is Kvaratskhelia. The Georgian already has an IF that added some pace, a stat that this card needs to improve, but Your POTM Could Grant You an Even Bigger Raise. It is true that his nationality greatly complicates chemistry, but his 5 y 5 They are too tempting. We will have to wait to see who the winner is, but we believe that The Naples player has many votes.

