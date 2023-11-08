After the first two players to receive this card in the Bundesliga were quite weak, we have one of the votes with the best options in history.

La segunda plantilla de los Centuriones will end its promotion this Fridayputting an end to best theme team to date and giving way to the Triple Threat with its two types of cards. Until then, we can continue enjoying a week in which the Objectives section has continued to grow hand in hand with the new season pass.

He Staff Challenges section has not been left behind either, with SBCs as striking as that of the first Pundit Picks card in history and with others that are yet to arrive and will be highly coveted. We are referring specifically to the POTM of the Premier League, which has already been leaked and will be incredible for the Ligue 1 Player of the Month, for which voting is already available and also for the Bundesligaan award that has already made public its candidates and They are probably the best in history.

These are the candidates for the October POTM of the Bundesliga

With the vote now open to choose our favorite, on this occasion We are going to have 6 candidates who could well have been 6 clear winners if the rivals were others. It seems that all the great players in the German league have agreed to bring us one of the most difficult votes of all Ultimate Team editions.

First of all we have Harry Keanewhich with its Trailblazer already demonstrated that although it can offer things, he will never have the performance of a great player. Still, it would be a card with a magnificent shot and with a lot of appreciation. In addition to him, we have two other Bayern Munich players: Sané and Coman. The German repeats the call in the voting for this award, and the Frenchman debuts with his 5th skill. Both options are very similar for each of its bandsalthough it is true that the former PSG player has 1 more star for dribbling and bad leg and already has an IF.

The next team with the greatest representation is Leverkusen by Xabi Alonso. So much Frimpong like Wirtz, they defend the interests of the team coached by the Spaniard. The winger has been very present in Ultimate Team for a couple of years now and A special card in SBC would contribute a lot to the right back of all Bundesliga teams. For his part, the German already has very high attributes and a increase in pace and shot could make his letter more solid.

The last option is nothing to sneeze at either. Analysts started to make a name for himself last year, and now he can return with a POTM that especially boost your shot and your filigree stars, increasing them to at least 4. The Belgian still has an active RTTK that can continue to rise on average, but it is true that looking to the future You urgently need to improve your skills.

