This same afternoon we will say goodbye to the first team of the Centurions to receive the second team, which is already filtered in full. With his departure he will end a week in which we have seen how joined the SBCs a challenge that gives us a Mega envelope at a very low cost and at Evolutions the Centurion All-rounder, the most potent to date, another that is pioneering and may create a precedent and the Centurion Sniper Evolution.

The section of the Goals has also grown with a set of missions that gives us many boosters with guaranteed high averages and a new season pass, which arrived with a message in which it was explained how it was going to work and in which reference was made to a new term, the “TOTW Refreshment”. Although still It is not known what EA refers to with that name, there are a couple of possible options.

What could the TOTW Refreshment be about?

The reality is that this title is something we’ve never heard of. In fact, no user of Twitter or any social network, not even those who are dedicated to talking about Ultimate Team, have the slightest idea what the “TOTW Refresher” could be. For us, there aren’t too many options.

The first thing to appreciate is that in the message It is emphasized that it will be the first, so there will have to be more. One of the first ideas that come to mind is that it is an Evolutionwhich due to its name would serve to improve IFs and update them, adjusting them to the level of the game at that moment.

On the other hand, some people suggest that with this term they are referring to the players in form with the starwhich receive a major improvement in your attributes. However, in English they call these letters Featured TOTW, so name doesn’t match.

Our personal bet is that EA is preparing a promotional team in which they will bring together the best IFs that have come out to date. Seeing the month we are in, and knowing what has happened in other years, we believe that this thematic template (which would be called TOTW Refreshment instead of Best Of TOTW like other years) could arrive on Black Friday to celebrate the world event within Ultimate Team.

Either way, We will have to wait to see what exactly it is about. However, The simple fact that new promotions are added is already something very positive for the gamewhich thus escapes the monotony of counting always with the same themes in the special teams.

