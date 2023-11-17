This event would arrive in the not too distant future and its cards, which will be called Thunderstruck, will be from normal players and Icons.

The Triple Threat Team is about to expire and thus be finished his debut in Ultimate Team. During this event we have received a lot of contentsuch as the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution and a good handful of Template Challengesamong which the new RTTK Improvement or Vanguardista 84+, Bacha RTTK and a player End of an Era who has achieved a very negative record in the history of Ultimate Team stand out.

The promotion that comes to replace them is called FC Pro Live, and also debuts in game mode. Although There is still a little time left before they are available.we already know how much and when these cards will improve and, in addition, the first names have been leaked.

However, leaks always go one step furtherand in this case they have advanced us a promotion that will arrive, in theory, after FC Pro Live. This is called Thunderstruckwhich means Footprint of Thunder, and It will not be made up only of special versions of golden footballersbut, as in the Centurions, there will be improved icons.

Thunderstruck promotion and its designs leaked

The reality is that still We have no idea what the event is about.but just with the beautiful design of its two types of cards it already gives the feeling that it will be something epic. There are still many high-level players who They wait their turn to receive an upgradeso we don’t think there is any reason to think that this team will be weaker.

Besides, With Icons an even greater range of possibilities opens up. In a certain sense we may feel a little despaired by the fact that cards that are so good are available but are so difficult to getbut open an envelope knowing that you can find an improved item from a legend like the ones in the game always means an extra bit of hope.

Just as it says Fut Sheriffthe one in charge of disseminating this information, we understand that This promotion will arrive for Black Friday. Even so, it will be necessary wait for more information to be sure of it. For now, we can only say that These cards will be some of the most beautiful in the history of Ultimate Team.

