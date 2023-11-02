After his IF version, the English forward has received his second special item, which will be available until November 15.

In just over 24 hours the first Centurions squad will disappear from the envelopes and Ultimate Team after having left us a lot of content. In it objectives section we have a free and practically mandatory Centurion player and a new season pass; while in the Evolutions We have the Centuriones All-Camper, the most powerful to date, another that is pioneering and can create a precedent and the Centuriones Sniper Evolution.

Furthermore, in the Staff Challenges, we can find the first Showdowns of the game and an SBC gives us a Mega Pack at a very low cost. They will be joined by the second POTM of LaLiga and two others that continue with open voting, that of Serie A and the Player of the Month of the Premier League.

However, There is another SBC that is already available and that raises the question of whether to complete it or not. Is about Watkins Centurionan English striker who has very interesting statisticsbut it has some details that detract a lot of value to the letter. Next, let’s go over them.

Is Watkins Centurion worth it?

The Aston Villa attacker will be available in the Squad Challenges section until next November 15so we have plenty of time to complete the two templates that form your SBC. These do not ask us for general evaluations that are too high, 84 y 85, so they do not add up to a very high value. In total, get the services of this player It will cost us about 104,000 coins in the console market and about 110,000 in the PC market.

For its price, this player can fit into many teams, but statistics always have the last word. Watkins is a true striker Rudi Völler style, but in miniature. His letter has a quite high pacewith a very interesting shot (93 finishing and 87 shooting power) and with a physique that is not bad at all, especially in endurance (96) and strength (84).

Furthermore, among its other positive characteristics, it must emphasize his 4 stars for bad leg, his high/high work rates (although sometimes we can catch him out of place) and his 82 short passwhich are not bad at all for a center forward.

However, there is one aspect that is very negative about this player: his dribbling. Beyond the 3 filigree starswhich are a quite serious problem, the English attacker does not have bad numbers with his 87 agility and 90 reactionsbut their 80 balance if they leave a little to be desired. Yes indeed, his height of 1’80 helps Because he is not so tall he does not move too badly, although his body style makes him quite big.

For us It’s on the line between being worth it or not.. If he had 4 stars of skills we would have no doubts, because the rest of the aspects are all very solid (minus the 84 acceleration, which could be better). It is true that right now its price does not represent a large outlay, but it is also true that with the Avant-garde Forward Evolution we can get very similar cards for less than half.

The best advice we can give you is that Try its IF and decide if you like what it offers. If so, you can go for its SBC, which improves performance, but remains the same style of player.

