This SBC gives us the last chance to get cards from a past promotion that will no longer be available in packs.

The second squad of the Centurions will serve to End your promotion this Friday, giving way to the Triple Threat with its two types of cards. Until then, we can continue enjoying a week in which the Objectives section has continued to grow hand in hand with the new season pass.

He Staff Challenges section has not been left behind either, with SBCs so striking like that of the first Pundit Picks card in history and with many POTMs to come: the one from the Premier League, which has already been leaked and the one from Ligue 1 will be incredible, for which voting is now available and also the one from the Bundesliga, which has the best candidates in history.

However, there are other Challenges that are available and that must be analyzed due to the potential they have. Specifically, we are referring to the Improved RTTK 84+an SBC that promises us one of the cards that were drawn in one of the first promotions of the year and many of which already have risen in valuation or are close to doing so. The two teams that gave life to this event brought high-level footballers, so This Template Challenge may be worth it.

Is the RTTK 84+ Upgrade worth it?

As always with SBCs, much of the decision of whether to complete them or not falls on the amount of resources we should invest in them. In this case, we only need to send a squad with a general rating of 84 and 1 IF. That is why the cost of this challenge is only a few 58,000 coins on all platformsa very affordable price for practically all budgets.

However, no matter how low its cost, it must be taken into account What can he give us to reward us?. In total there are 30 cards available that meet the minimum valuation requirement, and of all of them only 16 on the market exceed the cost of this SBC. That is, a just over 50% of the players They would make us recover what we have spent. However, we all know that there is not the same chance of finding Haaland RTTK as there is Bonucci, so This does not mean that half of the time we will be able to benefit from the challenge..

For us the The only excuse this SBC has is that it is quite cheapBut the reality is that has very few options for success. The most normal thing is that we find ourselves with cards that have few options to improve and that, even if they did, They were never going to be starters in most of the squads.

There are many very interesting challenges ahead, in which to get players who do guarantee us good performance, so, Unless you are very overweight or if you get the bug, this SBC is not a good option to wear out our stockings.

