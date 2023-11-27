This SBC has given a lot of talk, becoming one of the most acclaimed of this Black Friday promotion.

The team Thunderstruckor Dazzling in Spanish, has returned the illusion to EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team players. These cards, which have the option to go up on average, have achieved hook again to many people. However, not all the credit is his, because the content which is being added to accompany the theme template it’s being extraordinary.

In the objectives we have a set that rewards us with a good number of envelopes and experience. For its part, in the evolutions we have the first Hero Improvement of the year, which is very interesting for some of these footballers. Besides, Squad Challenges continue to receive updateshighlighting a player’s SBC that is mandatory for a key issue and an Upgrade that, despite their proficiency, is grabbing all the attention.

We are talking to you about the 87+ campaign mix improvementan SBC that guarantees us a RTTK, Trailblazers, Centurion or Triple Threat card with that minimum valuation. The possibilities of this reward make us dream of very tempting prizes, but You have to analyze if it is worth it.

Is the 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade worth it?

This challenge is made up of two templates which do not contain much difficulty. The first of them asks us to deliver a team with a general rating of 83 and a card of 86. Then, for the second, we must give 11 players with a global average of 84.

The total cost of these two templates amounts to about 57,000 coins on consoles and 54,000 on PCa fairly coherent price considering the reward it promises.

In fact, the percentage of cards that at least equal that amount is one of the highest there has been for this type of challenges. Specifically, of the 47 players available among all thematic teams, There are a total of 36 that would be cheaper through this improvement than getting them in the market.

It is true, as we always remember, that there are cards that are worth more than the SBC and that do not fit into our teambut the truth is that of those 36 possibilities that we have mentioned, the vast majority are very expensive footballers.

Luck is always a fundamental factor for these types of challenges, however probability is what determines that fortune. For us, It will be difficult to find another improvement of these characteristics with so many possibilities of turning out wellso our advice is that Complete it as many times as you can.

