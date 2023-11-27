For all those who purchased the title before its release, you can now find this pack in the store.

Join the conversation

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team is having a magical week thanks to the event Thunderstruck. Many users had left the game asidebut these cards, which have the option to raise on average, have managed the return of many people, who are giving the title a new opportunity. However, not everything is thanks to them, because the content which is being added as a garnish to the theme template it’s being extraordinary.

In the goals We have a set that rewards us with a good number of envelopes and experience. For its part, in the evolutions we have the first Hero Upgrade of the year, which is very interesting for some of these footballers. Besides, Squad Challenges continue to receive updateshighlighting a player’s SBC that is required for a key issue and the 87+ Campaign Mix Upgrade.

To all these claims a new one joined a few minutes ago. Those who reserve EA Sports FC 24 obtained several benefits, including Men’s or Women’s UEFA Champions League Hero Pack. These had a delivery deadline today, and EA just started delivering them to those who correspond.

How to claim our guaranteed UCL Hero Pack?

Too easy, we will only have to access the store and, if we are one of those people who acquired the game before it was on sale, We will see how the pack has been added directly to my envelopes section.

As always, if this envelope corresponds to you and you don’t have it yet You will have to arm yourself with patience and wait a little. We don’t think it will take long for EA to deliver all the envelopes, so It will be a matter of time before you can open it.

Finally, we leave you this tweet from Fut Sheriff with the best players we can find. They are not yet available on the market and these cards that they have given us are non-transferable, so We cannot talk about expensive or cheap, but their numbers make it very clear.

In addition to those that appear in the image, We can also highlight Lizarazu, Bopastor or Riisewhose base versions are not bad and have shown that They can perform on medium budget equipment.

Join the conversation