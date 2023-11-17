As from time to time, new objectives linked to a specific league have been introduced, where we can get 3 players from that competition.

Join the conversation

The Triple Threat Promotion is about to disappear Ultimate Team thus ending his debut. During this event we have received a lot of contentsuch as the Triple Threat Attacker Evolution and a good handful of Template Challengesamong which the new RTTK Improvement or Vanguardista 84+, Bacha RTTK and a player End of an Era who has achieved a very negative record in the history of Ultimate Team stand out.

The promotion that comes to replace them is called FC Pro Live, and also debuts in game mode. Although There are still a few hours left until they are availablewe already know how much and when these cards will improve and, in addition, the first names have been leaked.

Until we know more about what will complement this event, we still have things to do with the current content. In fact, yesterday a new set of quests that added one more league to the saga Template Basics. In this specific set, we can achieve 3 special cards of EFL Championship footballers plus envelopes, and all this in just 5 games.

How to complete the Squad Essentials Objectives: EFL Championship

This quest group is made up only of four challenges different ones that they will give us small prizes for completing each one from them. Upon finishing them, we will receive the best footballer of the threewhich although it already has very interesting conditions, could be top with the right evolution.

Below, we show them goals and reward that give us:

Assist in 4 goals with an EFL Championship footballer in Squad Battles (min. Amateur), Rivals or Ut Champions. As reward we will achieve Mavidi Template Foundations.

Score 5 goals with an EFL Championship footballer in Squad Battles (min. Amateur), Rivals or Ut Champions. As reward we will achieve a stadium theme and a premium gold envelope.Play 5 games with at least 2 EFL Championship players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (min. Amateur), Rivals or Ut Champions. As reward we will achieve Koné Template Foundations.

Win 4 matches with at least 2 EFL Championship players in the starting 11 in Squad Battles (min. Amateur), Rivals or Ut Champions. As reward we will achieve a tifo and a unique two player pack 78+.

By completing these missions, we will obtain the group rewardthat it is a kit and the Rutter’s Template Foundations letter. Both the level of the envelopes and the cards are quite mediocrebut Rutter is the player who gives meaning to this objective.

The French has 4 stars of filigree, 5 of bad leg and some very solid statistics. Furthermore, although it does not have any PlayStyle+, it does have Skillful dribbling in its silver versiona playing style with a lot of influence.

Lastly, we already have many Template Fundamentals objectives available, so If we build our squad as we should, we will be able to accomplish many of them at once., in only 5 games. If we take stock, a handful of 83-84 cards and many packs for 5 Squad Battles matcheswhich play quite quickly, seem like a good balance. If we have time, These missions are worth completing.

Join the conversation