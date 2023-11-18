EA Sports FC 24 and its Ultimate Team mode never cease to surprise us and luckily for the better. With the new promotion that the game is undergoing, llamada FC Pro Live We can get a player completely free and have him forever in our squad.

If you are a Liverpool fan, you will know which footballer we are talking about. Specifically, it is Diogo Jota, that we can get it completely free and use it whenever we want on our computer. But for this we will have to face to 4 very simple missions:

Score 10 goals in different online game modes. With amateur difficulty at least – Pack of 2 unique players with an average +80.

Score 2 goals in each match during 3 matches different – ​​Packs of two unique players with an average of +81. Using a player Portugalwe will have to give 5 total assists – An envelope with a single player averaging +83. Finally you will have to gain a total of 8 games with 3 different players in the Premier League. They will have to be in the starting eleven. – Over with two unique players with an average of +83.

Via