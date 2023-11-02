Thanks to one of the latest challenges, we can achieve a great value pack at a ridiculous price.

There is not much left for the first team of the Centurions no longer available in sachets. He will leave having left us a lot of content, both in the objectives section, with a free and practically mandatory Centurion player and a new season pass; As the Evolutionswith the Centuriones Todocampista, the most powerful to date, another that is a pioneer and can create a precedent and the Centuriones Sniper Evolution.

Furthermore, in the Staff Challenges, we can find the first Showdowns of the game, which will soon be joined by the second POTM of LaLiga. But this is not all, because on the day of ayer a was incorporated SBC called Centurion Challenge 3which gives us a Megasobre in exchange for delivering a template of a very low cost.

Centurion Challenge 3 is mandatory

This SBC is made up of a single team that doesn’t cost more than 5,600 coins on any platform. Its requirements are very affordable, so it is very likely that even we have the necessary cards in the clubas long as we haven’t spent them all on the Centurion Creation Upgrade, so we won’t even have to go to the market.

Once we have sent this template, we will have a Megasobrethat in the store we it would cost 35,000 coinsso in this SBC we are getting it almost 70% cheaper. Furthermore, in it, they assure us minimum one card with a rating of 82so we have an almost guaranteed panel.

At the moment we need many high rating letters to complete all the Squad Challenges that are appearing, both player ones and upgrades, so accumulate footballers with socks that exceed 83 It must be one of our main objectives. To do this, in addition to the rewards for playing Squad Battles, Rivals and UT Champions, Our best chance is to complete SBCs of this type.

Therefore, although the Centurions Challenge 3 is not the challenge that attracts the most attentionis part of that set of SBCs that we consider mandatory. There are not many options that offer a such high profitability like this.

