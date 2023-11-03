This SBC, which will be available until Tuesday, November 7, gives us a Player Pick of 3 options in exchange for two templates.

The second squad of the Centurions already reigns unopposed in EA sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. With her, he lives legacy that he left us the previous week, with Goals like the set of missions that gives us many booster packs with guaranteed high socks and the new season pass; and Evolutions such as that of Centurion All-rounder, another that is pioneering and may create a precedent and the Centurion Sniper Evolution.

Furthermore, in the SBCs section We will continue to have a challenge that gives us a Mega envelope at a very low cost. But this is not all, because This section is the one that has been most reinforced with the new content.

In addition to Vidić Centurionhas been added Player Choice containing 3 options with cards rated 82+ from all TOTW that have been included so far. At first glance, it seems like a very juicy challenge, but You have to analyze it before launching.

Is the TOTW 82+ Footballer’s Choice worth it?

As always, we have to start talking about its price. This Squad Challenge is made up of 2 teams in which They require a minimum general rating of 83 (in the second template we must also include and 85). It is true that the requirements are not very high, and that is why the final price it’s about 27,000 coins in all markets.

Between the options that the restriction leaves us of Player Choice, there is a total of 77 cards that can appear. Of them, we would recover the investmentat least, with 36 playerswhat is a just under 50% of the available footballers.

Honestly, considering that We are talking about a Player Pick with 3 optionsit seems to us a fairly high success rate. You always have to be aware that all cards do not have the same probability of appearingbut we do not know this statistic, so the numbers shown reflect the deeper analysis we can perform.

It is possible that this SBC itself cause the prices of some FIs to fall and we won’t recover what we spent completing it with so many cards, but right now We think it’s one of the best TOTW Squad Challenges that have been included. Its price is relatively low and very fair with what we can get, so it seems like a good option to try your luckespecially if we have some repeated 85 that we have left over. We don’t usually recommend this type of SBCs, but On this occasion, it seems like a good investment..

