The 6 Promotion Icons and 9 regular cards that received this special item can now be obtained in booster packs.

The first Centurions squad is already part of Ultimate Team history. He has left us as a legacy SBCs like the challenge that a Mega envelope gives us at a very low cost and Evolutions such as that of Centurion All-rounder, another that is pioneering and may create a precedent and the Centurion Sniper Evolution.

Furthermore, in the Objectives section We will continue to have a set of missions that gives us many envelopes with guaranteed high averages and a new season pass.

Even so, the focus is on the new content that has been added. The promotional equipment that has been included is So powerful which has even overshadowed the new Hero that is now available in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team. The second squad of the Centurions is the best there has been to dateand deserves a review from top to bottom.

This is team 2 of the Centurions

More colossuses of their clubs. Centurions Team 2: Players who’ve logged over 100 appearances, goals, assists, or clean sheets with ratings boosts to reflect their resolve. Learn more: https://t.co/L3D8YZY6FZ#FC24 pic.twitter.com/S0nmsQZn5A — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) November 3, 2023

As we see in the tweet with which EA Sports has shared the squad online, the seeds are, without a doubt, Eusébio and Zico. The Portuguese has been obtaining special versions for many years that have catapulted him to the top of the ranking of best forwardsbut it seems that this year it has received that improvement before ever.

For his part, the Brazilian has had a unbeatable way to debut in Ultimate Team. His history in real football precedes him, so the performance it offers on the field was assured. Even so, it must be noted that she has surprised many, placing herself in a very high step in which it will remain for many weeks thanks to this letter.

Among the rest of the Icons, we want to highlight Ashley Colewho is a very good side, and, above all, Mackerel juice. French has some huge deficiencies in the attacking field from the field, but we assure you that In defense he is one of the players who contributes the most in all the juice. If you are looking for a pivot, you’re going to have a hard time finding a better card.

We now move on to the normal Centurions, where we have Kevin De Bruyne as player with the most average. The Belgian has grown 1 or 2 points in all attributes except rhythm, where it has received a 6-point upgrade, which give it a rhythm that gives it a huge leap in quality. It seems to us a very correct decision by EA.

At his side is Aitana Bonmatíwho already had a very solid letter and with the 1 and 2 point increase in all statistics He will continue to do everything we ask of him on the pitch like a charm. Besides, keeps your PlayStyle+ skillful dribbling.

Third place on this podium goes to She had towhat repeats Aitana’s Golden Playstyle and it is a similar player profile. Simply with him we sacrifice defense and physicality to achieve best offensive performance. Furthermore, it is worth highlighting the improvement of 3 pace points, 5 shooting points and 5 passing points that you have received your letter.

Normally, promotional teams tend to have this load of good cards, but the thing is that with Centurions 2 there is still more. The first is Churchthat in this second special article Yes, he has received an increase in his attributes. Still, it is true that we would have liked a stronger upgrade in at least some section.

We also have Correawhich for us could be a real bargain. Con 4 more passing points and 2 more points in all other stats Regarding his gold version, the Argentine can have a quite moderate price for what it provides. You will have to be very attentive to him.

Lastly, we would also like to mention Bornauwa player who may not be seen as much, but who He has nothing to envy of central defenders like Varaneand that speaks very well of the Belgian.

