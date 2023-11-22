Join the conversation

The FC Pro Live squad now faces its last two days in Ultimate Team. These cards, which we know how much and when they will improve, are having a great accompaniment in the section of Staff Challengeswhere the first Icon Improvement of the year stands out, and in the goalswhere we can now obtain the necessary item to convert our players into red UT Champions cards.

But this Friday This promotion will end, leaving the players their position Thunderstruckwhich will be available in special packs designed for the occasion along with a team made up of the best IF players to date.

Many details of the event have already been leaked, such as the way in which these items will increase on average, a first batch of icon names that will have a special version and another delivery with 4 more players. However, it had not occurred no details on the active footballers who would receive an article Until now, they have all been discovered.

These are all the players who will have a Thunderstruck version

The person in charge of spreading this authentic bombshell has been FutPoliceLeakswhich has shown the names of the 28 players who will receive a card of this rarity. Your information is not accompanied by any prediction, simply by the base cards with the design of this event, but already It helps us to get an idea of ​​what the objectives of all users will be..

This event will have a very palpable Brazilian touch with Vinícius Jr and Neymar as the desired greats. But they will not be alonebecause other footballers like Gabriel Jesús, Emre Can, Bernardo Silva, Davies, Klostermann, Varane, De Jong and a long etcetera will accompany them.

Beyond the improvements that they can achieve for the performance of their clubs and that they can receive for the simple fact of having this article, it seems to us that the selection of footballers is very interesting. In general, All of these players’ base cards have been very useful at different stages of the game and at different scales, so improving them will achieve bring them back.

With this we not only ensure that most of the special items are going to be goodbut also that there will be a good range of options for different budgetsa vital factor for a promotion to be successful.

