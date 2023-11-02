According to Twitter user FutPoliceLeaks, we would be very close to receiving a new Evolution for a specific position.

There is barely one day left until the Centurions first team stop appearing in envelopes and disappear after having left us a lot of content. In it objectives section we have a new season pass while in the Staff Challenges, we can find an SBC that gives us a Mega Booster at a very low cost. Them will join the second POTM of LaLiga and two others that continue with the open votingthe Serie A and the Premier League Player of the Month.

The another section that has been very active These last few days it has been Evolutions. In it we have the Centuriones Todocampista, the most powerful to date, another that is a pioneer and can create a precedent and the Centuriones Sniper Evolution, and according to a filtration It will arrive very soon a new one for a position that we have not yet been able to improve.

Leaked Evolution for the MCO position

Evolution update: GK ❌ CAM ✅ Looking at the CAM Evolution requirements, all I can say is that everyone is miles away from buying the right cards. There is not a single chance to guess them. Make sure you are in the Discord. https://t.co/bq11VUmKQ2 — FUT POLICE LEAKS (@FutPoliceLeaks) November 2, 2023

This information comes from Twitter user FutPoliceLeakswho has assured that the Evolution that would be included It won’t be for goalkeepersas was rumored, but for players who occupy the MCO position. Furthermore, according to this user, the requirements What Evolution will have are completely impossible to guessso we assume that they will not be linked to the statistics as such.

Although this may be a shot in the airseeing the theme that EA is maintaining during the Centurions, it is possible that requirements are linked to real-life player performance. Many cards that have received a special item in this promotion have done so for be linked in some way to the number 100so maybe this one can mark which players can evolve and which ones don’t.

Be that as it may, it seems that we won’t have to wait too long to find out what exactly this improvement will look like. Still, being for MCOs, we hope that increase, above all, shooting, passing and dribbling. Whether it is paid or not will be essential to determine the upgrade that they may receive our letters.

