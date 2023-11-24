Electronic Arts presented the UEFA Euro 2024 update for EA Sports FC 24 arriving for free next summer, in conjunction with the European football championships to be held in Germany.

“It is our pleasure to announce that one of next summer’s biggest soccer tournaments will be fully integrated into EA Sports FC titles,” said David Jackson, Vice President of Brand for EA Sports FC. “Together with our fantastic partners at UEFA, this exclusive European Championship content will allow EA Sports to continue to offer our fans the most authentic and innovative football experiences.”

Additionally, anyone who plays EA Sports FC 24 by January 16, 2024 will receive one of Europe’s great stars as an exclusive, non-tradeable Ultimate Team item starting December 18. The object can be one of the following players:

Jack Grealish – England Ousmane Dembélé – France Federico Chiesa – Italy Florian Wirtz – Germany Virgil Van Djik – Holland Alvaro Morata – Spain

