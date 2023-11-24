EA Sports has updated the Ultimate Team store order to offer a more “curated” experience, but players aren’t buying it.

EA Sports has made an update to the Ultimate Team store for EA Sports FC 24. Its objective is to offer a more “select” and organized experience (the very indefinite adjective “curated”, without exact translation in Spanish).

But the players of the game of soccer do not buy it, and they believe that this change only has one objective: to give more prominence to the most expensive card packs for Ultimate Team.

EA Sports confirmed the change via Twitter, noting that the order in which the packs are released next may differ between players, although all packs are still on sale.

It is a purely organizational change, but it can greatly influence whether the more expensive packs, such as the Icon packs, appear earlier in the store. The responses on Twitter are clear: “they have updated so that the most expensive packs are at the front and you don’t miss any by not scrolling,” he says @Isthaber.

Thus, the standard packs of bronze or silver cards are below. A seemingly inconsequential change, because the packs for sale are the samebut it encourages spending more money on the more expensive packs, which can be a problem for the most impulsive players.

EA Sports angers fans again for its greed

The Ultimate Team mode has become the star of “FIFA” games, no longer called FIFA, and although it is a very entertaining mode, it is also addictive, and many players have criticized EA Sports for putting policies every time more aggressive monetization.

Many users blame the “priorities” from EA, and although they are not the only ones who do it, EA Sports is usually the clearest example when talking about “loot boxes”, which many legislators want to equate to gaming, and therefore prohibit or control them as such.

If you play EA Sports FC 24, there are other ways to earn free player cards, like this UEFA Euro promotion or free Prime Gaming rewards in November.

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

September 29, 2023

And also

Discover more about Javier Escribano, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more