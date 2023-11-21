The service component in video games serves to update the content throughout a cycle, but also to take advantage of them as a platform promoting collaborations of all kinds. EA Sports FC 24 is no stranger to this and its online experience lends itself to diversifying the entertainment offering and this includes its official soundtrack with licensed songs and a recent update resulted in the arrival of Peso Pluma.

Video: All the FIFA covers (and their curses)

Featherweight and its song TULUM come to EA Sports FC 24

Whether you like it or not, Peso Pluma, a well-known performer of corridos tumbados, is experiencing his most popular moment and since the entertainment business has more connections than ever, his presence can transcend beyond his original work. This time, Peso Pluma came to EA Sports FC 24 with the song TULUM that he performed in a duet with Grupo Frontera.

Featherweight arrives at EA Sports FC 24

Featherweight launched a run for the debut of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

The arrival of Peso Pluma to the official soundtrack of EA Sports FC 24 is his second collaboration with a globally successful franchise during the close of the year. The first was for the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III where he participated with the corrido Peligro.

Besides, EA Sports reported that the arrival of artists is not limited to the new songs that are part of its official soundtrack, available on Spotify, as new vanity kits were also launched within the game inspired by the artists. Obongjayar y Michael Brun but the best of them is the one that pays tribute to one of the greatest bands in the history of rock, The Rolling Stoneswith its mythical symbol of the open mouth and tongue.

Still here, at LEVEL UP.

Video: REVIEW – EA Sports FC 24

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News