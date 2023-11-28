This is the list of 10 really good meta cards for EA Sports FC 24, and which right now have a fairly affordable price on the transfer market.

This article belongs to the EA Sports FC 24 game guide

With the season already quite advanced in EA Sports FC 24 we can have much more efficient cards without having to invest large amounts of money.

On this occasion, we want to recommend 10 meta cards that are very good, and that also have a fairly affordable price for what they can offer us in modalities such as Ultimate Team in EA Sports FC 24.

In this way, they are cards that can now be obtained at a quite acceptable price in the transfer market, and you must hurry if you want to obtain them.

Keep in mind that depending on when you are reading this article, these cards may no longer be as meta or have changed their price quite a bit, so you should not miss the opportunity now that they are at a very cheap price.

EA Sports FC 24 Meta cards that are not only great, they are also very cheap

We offer you up to 10 meta cards that are really good due to their parameters and general rating, and they also serve us for different positions and for a multitude of teams that we can end up creating.

They usually have affordable prices for what they offer, so you should hurry before they start to increase in price in the highly changing transfer market.

Griezmann (25,000 coins)

Modric (270,000 coins)

Morientes (90,000 coins)

Hernandez (14000 coins)

Van Dijk (170000 monedas)

Kuyt (45000 coins)

Varane (10000 coins)

Joelinton (40,000 coins)

Oscar (8000 coins)

Kanté (19000 coins)

We recommend that you hurry up, and be able to get some of the meta cards that we have previously given you quickly before they change their price on the market.

Do you feel like EA Sports FC 24? To liven up the wait a little, you can take a look at these articles: All the technical improvements of the game compared to FIFA 23, Mason Greenwood returns after his absence in the previous FIFA, or What you should know about the Web App and Companion App .

Other interesting articles:

Best players for the “Get Strong” evolution in EA Sports FC 24 How to get a free UEFA EURO player in EA Sports FC 24

Platforms:

Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PS5

Launch:

September 29, 2023

And also

Discover more about David Hernández, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more