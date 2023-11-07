The best ways to perform both the controlled sprint and the effortful dribble to be able to easily surpass your rivals in EA Sports FC 24.

We can use a multitude of techniques to achieve excellent results in matches. EA Sports FC 24.

However, this year the development team has added some movements such as the effort dribble or the controlled sprint that you can take advantage of for your victories in EA Sports FC 24.

Both movements are easy to perform, but you don’t always have to resort to them, and it is advisable to obtain a series of tips to get the most out of them.

So we focus on telling you how to master and make the most of both controlled sprinting and effort dribbling in EA Sports FC 24.

EA Sports FC 24: How to master and make the most of controlled sprinting and effort dribbling

Getting the most out of the controlled sprint

Thanks to this mechanic we can run while keeping the ball close to the footballer’s feet.

It is not as fast as the standard sprint, but it is much more agile, being able to get around opponents even more efficiently.

But you should use this movement when the opposing team is very aggressively pressing, since if you go for the controlled sprint they will practically not be able to take the ball away from you.

That is why it is advisable that you use footballers with a high parameter in ball technique such as Messi or Neymar to obtain better results.

To do it efficiently it is like this:

When you have the ball, you have to hold down R1 on PlayStation or RB on Xbox.

With this, the footballer will keep the ball closer to his feet, and on top of that he will continue running.

One of the best areas to perform this movement would be the opposite area.

At first it may seem a little strange, especially if you use the standard Sprint a lot, but the controlled one will end up becoming your best option.

Making the most of effort dribbling

Thanks to effortful dribbling, we will be able to move the ball very quickly in any direction before deciding the next move, leaving the opposing player sold.

It is perfect for making a play that the opposing team is not expecting and obviously for surprising on the counterattacks.

Performing this effortful dribble allows you to even overcome a defensive line with a light touch.

The recommendation is that you make the effort touch to try to break a defense or a very solid line of the rival.

It is done this way in the best way:

You simply have to press R1 or RB (depending on the platform) plus the right stick to perform this effort dribble.

Furthermore, if you move the right stick very quickly you will take the ball after the touch to a shorter distance. But if you hold down the stick a little longer, the ball will go a little longer, depending on whether or not you have a cross-field to run.

