Electronic Arts confirms the “successful” launch of EA Sports FC 24 with almost 15 million active accounts in its first month on sale. His new registered football brand does not seem to have lost steam after the ‘divorce’ with FIFA.

EA updates EA Sports FC 24 figures on PC, Steam Deck, Xbox, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch with interesting data. This month has served to demonstrate that the separation with FIFA It hasn’t been that bad.

As we read through VGC, the editor made the football game debut after FIFA 23 last September with many shadows; for what he could happen to the franchise.

But the game attracted more than 11 million players in its first week, including figures from EA Play. Not to mention that its early access had 25% more players than FIFA 23.

And now that its second quarter fiscal results were released this Wednesday, EA said that in the first four weeks of its global launch, the game “had more than 14.5 million active accounts.”

Regarding its performance, Andrew Wilson como CEO de Electronic Arts said the company has “successfully launched EA Sports FC, transforming one of the world’s biggest franchises into a powerful interactive platform for the future of football.

The successful launch of EA Sports FC represents a great achievement,” added the company’s own CEO during the fiscal results and those who entered the All Saints Day They were able to get Haaland for free.

EA Sports FC 24 is a success, but some names are missing

But this game also leaves us with the question of why Sergio Ramos is not in EA Sports FC 24he Former Real Madrid and PSG player who now plays for Sevilla is not part of the EA game.

Its developers have included more than 19,000 players and some names have missed the opportunity to appear on the list. But the surprise was when Ramos also seemed to be on the excluded list.

The reason is simple, Ramos is not in EA Sports FC 24 because he was a free agent during the entire transfer period and rosters are completed on deadline day before the game goes on sale shortly after.

Let us remember that Ramos joined Sevilla as a free agent at the beginning of September, so its creators did not have time to add him to the game before its premiere. There may be a later version where they include it, but nothing is confirmed.

Maybe in the winter update and after the January transfer window at the end of the month, EA pays tribute; but remain attentive to everything that may happen.

Now what EA Sports FC 24 “has had more than 14.5 million active accounts“in its first 4 weeksfor the studio it is like a Champions League con su Ultimate Edition.