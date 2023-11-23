Season 2 (with new season pass) is now available in EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team, and these are all the new features it includes.

In EA Sports FC 24 there are always new developments that encourage us to continue playing. Today, November 23, has arrived act 2 of the second season for Ultimate Teamwith many awards under his arm.

If Ultimate Team does not have enough juice in itself, EA Sports introduces different seasons (structured into events) to give more life to this game mode, which is just the tip of the iceberg.

With act 2 of this season 2, they are now available new rewards for each level of the season passfrom tifos to flags, including kits, envelopes and Hero cards.

In this EA Sports FC 24 guide, we review all the news which incorporates this update for season 2 of Ultimate Team, which is already known as act 2.

What’s new in season 2: act II

Act 2 of the second season for EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team is now available, titled ”It’s Christmas already”on the occasion of the proximity of the holidays.

This is a season pass made up of a total of 26 levels. To level up and reap the rewards, you must complete a series of SBC challenges.

It is estimated that you will need around 25,500 experience points to unlock all these rewards. And, in this case, there are NO unlockable players.

All EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team players (now also available on Switch) are eligible for these rewards, which also include special packs and UT Heroes cards.

These are all rewards based on the 26 levels:

Level 1: Blue Snowflake Shield. Level 2: Gold Player Pack. Level 3: Tifo XL Snowy Tracks. Level 4: Rare Gold 2 Player Pack +82. Level 5: 3 Rare Gold Player Pack +84. Level 6: Choose between the Icy Strike or Icy Header types. Level 7: 5-player pack +80 rare gold. Level 8: Blue and Purple Snowflake Shield. Level 9: 3 Rare Gold Player Pack +83. Level 10: Choose between an RTTK pack and a Vanguard +84 player pack, or a 4 rare gold player pack, or a 4 rare gold player +85 pick. Level 11: Tifo XL Frozen Strike. Level 12: 3 unique gold player pack +84. Level 13: Tricolor Snowflake Shield. Level 14: 2 Rare Gold Player Pack +82. Level 15: Pack of 20 rare gold players +83. Level 16: Tifo XL Frosty Header. Level 17: 3 Rare Gold Player Pack +83. Level 18: Frozen Delicacy Tifo. Level 19: 3 Rare Gold Player Pack +83. Level 20: Basic UT Heroes player pack, or 2 unique gold players +87. Level 21: Cold Control Animated Tifo Level 22: Pack of 10 Rare Gold Players +83. Level 23: Choose between Snowy Slopes banner or XL Frozen Finesse tifo, or Snowy Slopes stadium theme. Level 24: 2 Rare Gold Player Pack +82. Level 25: Choose between a pack of 20 unique gold players +83, a pack of 2 unique gold players +87, or a player pick of unknown effect. Level 26: Rainbow Snowflake Shield, and chance to get more unique packs.

Once we reach level 26, we can complete a series of exclusive challenges to get more player packs.

These rewards are available for a limited time, until the end of Act 2 of Season 2, which will be next December 21.

Are you playing EA Sports FC 24? If so, we recommend taking a look at these guides: How to get a free UEFA Euro player, Claim free Prime Gaming rewards in November, Get a Pro Live upgrade, or How to increase your transfer budget.