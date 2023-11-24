EA Sports FC 24 will receive free DLC to play Euro 2024 on Switch and other platforms. Get gifts in the meantime!

Electronic Arts and Nintendo have revealed it: users of Nintendo Switch will be able to play the competition Euro 2024 totally free an EA Sports FC 24. Both the Switch version and the rest of the platforms will receive the clubs, the stadiums and the entire setting of the top European competition with a Free DLC which will arrive during next summer.

To celebrate the free EURO2024 Germany DLC on EA Sports FC 24, a special promotion has been launched. All those who already play the football title on their consoles will be able get an Ultimate Team player for Euro 2024. They will get it starting December 18, 2023, and it will be one of those on the following list:

Dembélé Grealish Van Dijk Morata Chiesa Wirtz

Are you still playing EAFC 24 on your Switches? The game is now on sale for Black Friday, and you can get it on Amazon for €34.99 thanks to a 42% discount. If you haven’t had it yet, it’s the perfect opportunity to get it in physical format. In addition, it is the first edition of the hybrid that is more similar to the versions of the other consoles, bridging certain distances with PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

Fuente