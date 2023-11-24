EA Sports FC 24 announces free DLC with UEFA Euro 2024 content, free for all platforms: a promotion is now available.

EA Sports FC 24 will also celebrate the European Football this summer, which is a matter for UEFA (and not FIFA like the World Cup, for which they no longer have the license).

The 2024 European Cup takes place next summer in Germany, and EA Sports will offer content based on this competition to all EA Sports FC 24 players starting next summer, as part of a free update.

That includes PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, which last year the Nintendo hybrid missed the World Cup content.

The six European stars that EA Sports FC 24 will give away to everyone who plays before January 16

Although the Euro Cup and this free DLC will not be released until summer, EA Sports FC 24 already wants to start opening mouths with a promotion in which they are going to give away one of the six European stars, in the form of an Ultimate Team Player card, exclusive and non-marketable .

Players will have to log in to Ultimate Team once before January 16, 2024. If they do so, starting December 18 they will be able to receive the reward, which can be one of these six footballers:

Jack Grealish – England Ousmane Dembélé – France Federico Chiesa – Italy Florian Wirtz – Germany Virgil Van Djik – Netherlands Álvaro Morata – Spain

In EA Sports FC Mobile There is also the same promotion, and you can get your player for free right now.

It is not the only thing new: the eEURO has been announced, a annual tournament program which will feature qualifying phases leading to a live final, the first of which will be held this summer.

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA Marketing Director, highlights that the Euro is one of the most vibrant and exciting football tournaments in the world, and more details about the eEURO competitive gaming tournament will be announced in the coming weeks.

Remember that if you play EA Sports FC 24 before January 16 You can get an exclusive (and non-transferable) national team player, and this summer a free DLC with all the UEFA EURO 2024 content will arrive on all platforms.