Before its launch we learned about its FPS and resolution and the first gameplay on Nintendo Switch surprised us. And now we bring you more interesting news for those of you who like this game on the hybrid console. We receive details of EA Sports FC 24, the FIFA replacement that we already have available.

EA Sports FC 24

It was confirmed that at its premiere it did not surpass Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom as the best-selling physical release of 2023 and that it debuted in first place in the top weekly sales in the United Kingdom, as well as that it sold 30% less than the last FIFA . Following these sales data, it now appears that more content has been announced on the way.

It seems that EA Sports FC 24 y UEFA EURO 2024 will offer a full UEFA EURO 2024 tournament experience on EA SPORTS FC 24 this summer, at no additional cost. These are the details:

Official platform for UEFA eEURO: EA SPORTS FC 24 will be the official platform for UEFA’s eEURO esports programme. This tournament will highlight the best European EA SPORTS FC players representing UEFA national soccer teams.

eEuro: An annual tournament: The eEURO will be an annual tournament with qualifying stages culminating in a live final. The first edition of this final will take place this summer. More details on the tournament structure are expected soon.

Rewards in EA Sports FC 24: Starting December 18, EA Sports FC 24 players will be able to play and earn a star from this summer’s tournament for their Ultimate Team.

Player selection for fans: Supporters will receive one of the following players as a reward:

Get the authentic UEFA EURO 2024 experience this summer with a free EA SPORTS update #FC24. Play now to get an Ultimate Team player for UEFA EURO 2024 from 18-12. pic.twitter.com/puiAcg5Noh — Nintendo España (@NintendoES) November 23, 2023

You already know that the game was compared to FIFA 23 Legacy Edition on Nintendo Switch to see the graphic evolution between the two installments. Remember that recently we also received a comparison with other consoles and a gameplay from our YouTube channel. Remember that EA Sports has already released the initial trailer for its next title, EA Sports FC 24, which replaces FIFA. However, the full announcement was shared somewhat later, confirming the Nintendo Switch edition and release date. September 29, 2023. He then confirmed the download size on the hybrid console, confusing fans a bit.

What do you think? We will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, if you are interested in the game, you can check all the news about Ultimate Team and the first Ratings or all the Leagues of this successor to FIFA. We read you in the comments!

Fuente.