It is no secret that large video game companies seek to optimize processes, diversify budgets and provide a personalized experience for players. Recently, a patent Electronic Arts showed what the future could be in terms of character voices.

EA wants the characters to have the voice of the players

Cal Kestis with your adorable tone of voice, can you imagine it?

The recent strike in Hollywood revealed the risks of artificial intelligence tools for actors, scriptwriters and artists. However, this might not be the end, at least not in video games, since a patent registered by EA in October 2020 and made public a few days ago (via VeryAliGaming) proposes that players register their voice so that the characters in the video game reproduce it in their dialogues.

According to the information, the patent titled “Generation of a player’s voice for a video game” has the idea of ​​taking customization to the next level because there are games in which the user creates their characters, details them and gives them life. , why shouldn’t the same happen with the voice?

Video: Video games will be displaced by AI

How does the voice patent for characters proposed by EA work?

Battlefield soldiers with your voice and that of your friends

This process involves a synthesizer module that collects the voice of the user, or any other person or source, and transforms it into code that is adopted by the system. Then, a voice converter ensures that this acoustic record that recognizes the tone of the player’s real voice is transferred to the video game experience so that the character or characters have a personalized dubbing to the user’s taste.

Likewise, EA’s patent indicates that this system is capable of recognizing text, so players could make characters say whatever they want, plus it can record differences in acoustics related to mood, intensity, and emotions.

This is not the only EA patent that has been revealed in recent years. Previously, the company registered a patent for generating personalized music according to what happens in the game and according to the user’s emotions. On the other hand, there is a patent that includes a system for recognizing the user’s gaming experience, which would modify the missions and objectives according to their playing patterns. For example, if you like stealth you will have more challenges of this type.

Still here, at LEVEL UP.

Video: The video game apocalypse they don’t tell you about

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News