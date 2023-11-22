Not everything is Black Friday discounts; We also have direct gifts for these crazy days. What you are reading. It turns out that right now they are giving away a pack of accessories from The Sims 4, which you can download with just a few clips and save forever in your collection. If you are a fan of the game life simulation most famous that exists, you are already in the process of getting it.

Index

See all sections

My first pet for The Sims 4

You know it’s been a long time EA released The Sims 4 forever, allowing anyone to download it for free to play and thus eliminating the cost that its famous title had always had. Rumors of an upcoming The Sims 5 – which never ends up coming, by the way – and a change in strategy more focused on the business of its expansions and packs were responsible for this new direction.

Both those who have had the title for years and those who once got the game without paying anything, can now get one of its famous free expansion packs. In this case it is “my first pet«, a kit that will allow you to enjoy your first pet (a dog, a hamster, a hedgehog…) and a good number of new related elements, such as mirrors, rugs, beds or water bowls for said animals. You can even customize the clothes they wear to match you, thus being able to show how connected and synchronized you are.

It goes without saying that you can also decorate your house with elements related to your best friend, decorating your living room and other corners of the house with animal-inspired motifs, such as striking feline cushions, paintings with photos of pets and the like.

How to get the Sims 4 accessory pack for free

If you were missing this pack and can’t wait to try it, the procedure to get it without paying anything is very simple. You just have to access the official website of The Sims 4 – right at this link – and on the black button where it says “Buy now”, select the download route you want according to your interests.

You have it available through the platform EA for Windowsthrough Origin for Mac or directly from Steam. Any of these ways can be accessed by clicking on them and following the registration or login steps requested.

In the case of Steam, some users were reporting problems for the download, but it seems that everything is already solved, so you should not have any difficulties adding it to your game library – if not, we recommend that you wait and try again another time. It is a real obvious But just in case, we’ll clarify: you must have The Sims 4 to be able to use this pack.

Accessory pack will be available until January 9, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time). Once this moment has passed, it will return to its usual recommended price, set at 9.99 euros.